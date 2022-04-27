Daily Data: Wednesday, April 27

GIRLS SOFTBALL

BUCHANAN 10-15, BERRIEN SPRINGS 1-0

At Berrien Springs

First Game

Buchanan 202 021 3 – 10 10 2

B. Springs 000 010 0 – 1 7 5

Camille Lozmack (W); Olivia Elliott (L)

2B: Hannah Herman (BU), Sage Pruett (BU), Jasyl Withers (BE), Olivia Elliott (BE)

3B: Hailee Kara (BU)

Highlights: Camille Lozmack struck out 11 for Buchanan. Hailee Kara, Hannah Tompkins and Christin Cooper each had two hits.

Second Game

Buchanan 571 02 – 15 15 0

B. Springs 000 00 – 0 1 7

Hailee Kara (W); Ryleigh Molden (L)

2B: Alea Fisher (BU), Hailee Kara (BU), Sage Pruett (BU)

3B: Alyvia Hickok (BU), Sage Pruett (BU), Hannah Tompkins (BU)

Highlights: Hailee Kara struck out nine for Buchanan. Hannah Herman had three hits and Alea Fisher, Hannah Tompkins, Hailee Kara, Sage Pruett and Christin Cooper each had two hits.

Varsity record: Buchanan 12-1

BRANDYWINE 13-20, CONSTANTINE 2-14

At Niles

First Game

Constantine 101 00 – 2 3 1

Brandywine 345 1x – 13 14 4

Breanna Bristol (L); Adelyn Drotoz (W)

Highlights: Chloe Parker had three hits, Haley Scott had two hits and four RBIs and Adelyn Drotoz had two hits and three runs scored for Brandywine.

Second Game

Constantine 420 312 2 – 14 12 7

Brandywine 432 254 x – 20 20 3

Kaitlyn Ross (L); Presley Gogley (W)

2B: Olivia Ransbottom (C), Olivia Herlein (C), Smith (C), Kadence Brumitt (B) 2, Paige Krisher (B), Adelyn Drotoz (B) 2, Chloe Parker (B) 2.

3B: Olivia Ransbottom (C).

HR: Paige Krisher (B), Kadence Brumitt (B).

Highlights: Kadence Brumitt and Chloe Parker each had four hits, Ireland Prenkert three and Paige Krisher two for Brandywine.

Varsity record: Brandywine 4-4.

BASEBALL

BRANDYWINE 8-2, CONSTANTINE 5-1

At Niles

First Game

Constantine 000 000 5 – 5 3 3

Brandywine 202 040 x – 8 5 1

Brody Kniffen (L); Owen Hulett (W), James Barnes (7).

2B: Caleb Hall (C), Tyler Deming (B), Owen Hulett (B), Jamier Palmer (B)

Highlights: Tyler Deming and Jamier Palmer had two hits apiece for Brandywine.

Second Game

Constantine 000 100 0 – 1 3 0

Brandywine 100 000 1 – 2 6 0

Caleb Hall, Gavin Lewis (L, 5); James Barnes (W)

2B: Brayden Clark (C)

Highlights: James Barnes struck out seven for Brandywine. Jamier Palmer and Tyler Deming had two hits apiece. Deming’s RBI-single in the seventh was the game winner.

Varsity records: Brandywine 7-3

BERRIEN SPRINGS 2-4, BUCHANAN 1-8

At Berrien Springs

First Game

Buchanan 000 100 0 – 1 2 1

B. Springs 200 000 x – 2 3 2

Macoy West (L); Garrett Brewer (W)

Highlights: Macoy West struck out nine and both Berrien Springs runs were unearned. Garrett Brewer struck out 11 for Berrien.

Second Game

Buchanan 301 000 4 – 8 11 2

B. Springs 000 103 0 – 4 6 2

Hunter Carrington, Thomas VanOverberghe (W, 6); Erik Belin, Tyler Ewalt (L, 5)

2B: Cade Preissing (BU), Matthew Hoover (BU)

Highlights: Buchanan broke a 4-4 tie in the seventh when Macoy West was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Hunter Carrington followed with a sacrifice fly and Nick Finn a two-run single. Cade Preissing had three hits and Murphy Wegner and Logan Grwinski two apiece for the Bucks.

Varsity Records: Buchanan 8-1, Berrien Springs 6-5

BOYS GOLF

At Klinger Lake Golf Course

Medalist

Brayden Westrate, Cassopolis – 42.

Team Scores

CASSOPOLIS 183, COMSTOCK 211, WHITE PIGEON 231, CENTREVILLE 255, MARCELLUS 289

Additional Cassopolis Results

R.J. Drews 47, Logan Pflug 47, Kendon Williams 47, Kenny May 51, Collin Bogue 51

GIRLS TENNIS

At Stevensville

EDWARDSBURG 4, LAKESHORE 4

Singles

Leah Hosang (E) d. Hannah Pauls 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (10-6); 2. Claire Deak (E) d. Lanie Brant 6-4, 6-4; 3. Josie Arbanas (L) d. Eucris Eugay 6-0, 6-0; 4. Amber Mealman (L) d. Julia Jones 6-0, 6-4.

Doubles

Chloe Arbanas-Elina Hjelmaker (L) d. Channing Green-Mackenzie Schaible 6-2, 6-1; 2. Delaney Haradine-Leah Stern (E) d. Marina Fereira-Sarika Kona 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (10-6); 3. Katie Schaible-Ella Castelucci (E) d. Cameron Holt-Lauren Holt (E) 6-3, 7-6 (7-2); 4. Baylee Price-Laina Haynes (L) d. Zoe Wimberley-Mackenzie Vargo 6-1, 6-4.

TRACK

At Sturgis

BOYS

STURGIS 109, THREE RIVERS 28

STURGIS 88.5, PLAINWELL 48.5

EDWARDSBURG 100, THREE RIVERS 36

100: 1. Brenden Myers (ST) 11.50; 3. Isaiyah Swartz (E) 11.73; 5. Braiden Domer (E) 12.17.

200: 1. Rasean O’Tey (ST) 23.45; 5. Braiden Domer (E) 25.31; 6. Trace Milliken (E) 25.85.

400: 1. Brock Fergison (ST) 55.38; 5. Noah Shepard (E) 1:00.59; Carsen Cebra (E) 1:01.24.

800: 1. Eli Veen (PL) 2:13.52; 3. Kaleb Brown (E) 2:22.60; 4. William Leman (E) 2:25.13; 7. Andrew Backus (E) 2:31.54; 10. Titus Devlin (E) 2:38.17.

1,600: 1. Eli Veen (PL) 5:07.53; 2. Dane Bailey (E) 5:11.42.

3,200: 1. Alexander Benthin (TR) 11:19.43; 2. Dane Bailey (E) 11:25.75; 6. Maguire Johnson (E) 12:13.94.

110 Hurdles: 1. Jacob Pegura (E) 16.37; 7. Tre Willard (E) 20.09; 9. Zeke Pegura (E) 20.38.

300 Hurdles: 1. Jacob Pegura (E) 43.31; 3. Cooper Bessinger (E) 48.38; 7. Matthew Anders (E) 49.24; 9. Zeke Pegura (E) 51.43.

400 Relay: 1. Sturgis (Rasean O’Tey, Jamiel Brown, Thaison Washington, Brenden Myers) 45.20; 2. Edwardsburg (Isaiyah Swartz, Kya Bryant, Grady Ostrander, Braiden Domer) 46.51.

800 Relay: 1. Sturgis (Rasean O’Tey, Brock Fergison, Thaison Washington, Brenden Myers) 1:37.97; 2. Edwardsburg (Isaiyah Swartz, Kya Bryant, Luke Stowasser, Braiden Domer) 1:38.90.

1,600 Relay: 1. Sturgis (Ruben Medina, Grady Miller, Gabe Powell, Brock Fergison) 3:52.94; 4. Edwardsburg (Matthew Anders, William Leman, Zeke Pegura, Tre Willard) 4:16.78.

3,200 Relay: 1. Edwardsburg (Andrew Backus, Dane Bailey, William Leman, Kaleb Brown) 9:22.50.

Shot Put: 1. Michael Griffey (PL) 42-6; 3. Nate Samson (E) 38-10; 4. Oscar Morris (E) 38-9.50; 5. Donovan Meyers (E) 38-5; 10. Avery Wrigley (E) 34-11.

Discus: 1. Larson Fessenden (E) 122-0; 5. Donovan Meyers (E) 106-11; 6. Nate Samson (E) 104-10; 7. Jacob Walker (E) 100-3; 9. Oscar Morris (E) 87-11; 10. Steven Anders (E) 86-3.50.

High Jump: 1. Luke Stowasser (E) 6-0; 2. Jacob Pegura (E) 5-6; 7. (tie) Aydon Goorhouse (E), Samuel Rehm (ST), Ivan Emde (PL) 5-3.

Pole Vault: 1. Zachary Miller (PL) 13-0; 6. (tie) Mark Welsch (E) and Dalton Tisdel (ST) 8-0.

Long Jump: 1. Luke Stowasser (E) 21-6.50; 3. Isaiyah Swartz (E) 18-3.50; 7. Mikey Manor (E) 16-3.50; 9. Keegan Parsons (E) 15-11.

GIRLS

STURGIS 70.5, THREE RIVERS 66.5

PLAINWELL 70, STURGIS 67

THREE RIVERS 71, EDWARDSBURG 66

100: 1. Kylin Griffin (TR) 13.15; 5. Abby Hess (E) 14.23; 6. Danni Purlee (E) 14.50; 8. Emmalee Hayden (E) 14.68.

200: 1. Kylin Griffin (TR) 26.92; 3. Jessica Ferguson (E) 28.44; 6. Abby Hess (E) 29.53; 7. Emmalee Hayden (E) 30.04; 9. Danni Purlee (E) 30.34.

400: 1. Kylin Griffin (TR) 1:02.28; 2. Jessica Ferguson (E) 1:03.12; 5. Kaylee Brnes (E) 1:09.52.

800: 1. Mackenzie Hill (PL) 2:35.10; 2. Claire Ritchey (E) 2:40.70; 5. Carlee Brown (E) 2:48.43; 6. Macy Andress (E) 2:50.62.

1,600: 1. Mackenzie Hill (PL) 5:47.14; 3. Charlie Drew (E) 6:06.55.

3,200: 1. Anezka Pradna (TR) 12:39.85; 3. Charlie Drew (E) 13:05.27.

100 Hurdles: 1. Korin Whitcomb (ST) 17:03; 8. Brenna Farmer (E) 21.31; 9. Lauren Penteris (E) 21.96; 10. Kodi Jones (E) 22.33.

300 Hurdles: 1. Korin Whitcomb (ST) 49.38; 9. Brenna Farmer (E) 1:04.05; 10. Lauren Penteris (E) 1:06.35.

400 Relay: 1. Sturgis (Yuridiana Villafuerte, Tenley Banaszak, Kylie Brooks, Keyanna O’Tey) 54.30; 3. Edwardsburg (Danni Purlee, Emmalee Hayden, Amelia Colvin, Abby Hess) 54.69.

800 Relay: 1. Three Rivers (Gisell Macedo, Savannah Headley, Kennady Cottingham, Kylin Griffin) 1:53.81; 4. Edwardsburg (Danni Purlee, Allysa Bennett, Amelia Colvin, Abby Hess) 1:59.89.

1,600 Relay: 1. Plainwell (Alexis Poel, Zoey Bennett, Raya Mergen-Henry, Grace Pettit) 4:29.71; 3. Edwardsburg (Claire Ritchey, Macy Andress, Kaylee Barnes, Jessica Ferguson) 4:35.60.

3,200 Relay: 1. Edwardsburg (Claire Ritchey, Macy Andress, Charlie Drew, Jessica Ferguson) 11:19.93.

Shot Put: 1. Macey Laubach (E) 28-6.50; 8. Jadyn Harman (E) 24-8.50.

Discus: 1. Jillian Romanyk (ST) 79-8; 3. Jadyn Harman (E) 73-10.50; 4. Macey Laubach (E) 71-9; 10. Aly Obren (E) 63-8.

High Jump: 1. Korin Whitcomb (ST) 5-2; 5. (tie) Amelia Colvin (E) and Anezka Pradna (TR) 4-2; 8. (tie) Maggie Montange (PL), Allysa Bennett (E), Olivia Bibb (ST) and Lauren Penteris (E) 4-0.

Pole Vault: 1. Olivia Hansen (E) 7-6; 5. Lily Peat (E) 6-6.

Long Jump: 1. Korin Whitcomb (ST) 16-2; 6. Amelia Colvin (E) 13-3.50.