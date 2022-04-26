Roundup: Dowagiac tops Niles to remain undefeated in Wolverine play

DOWAGIAC — Halie Saylor had a hat trick and Jessa Davis scored a pair of goals as host Dowagiac rolled to an 8-1 Wolverine Conference soccer victory over Niles Monday night.

The Chieftains are now 2-0 in league matches and 4-2-2 overall.

Dowagiac took a 4-0 halftime lead and turned it into a 7-0 advantage before Niles’ Kamryn Patterson scored to avert the shutout for the Vikings, who drop to 0-2 in Wolverine Conference play and 2-4 overall.

The Chieftains’ other goals came from Alainna Preston, Emma McCrorey and Kenya Lee.

“I thought the girls played a very solid game,” said Dowagiac Coach Chad Davis. “There’s always room for improvement, but when you get a win like that, you enjoy it because it doesn’t happen often. I’m just glad the girls are having a good time this year.”

Dowagiac travels to Three Rivers for another Wolverine Conference match Wednesday. Play is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

New Buffalo at Buchanan

Jenna French had a pair of goals, while Jillian McKen had a goal and two assists to help lead Buchanan to a 4-1 win over New Buffalo Monday night.

Evyn Pruett had the other goal for the Bucks, who improved to 4-3. Buchanan outshot the Bison 39-3.

Buchanan heads to Bridgman for a BCS Athletic Conference match Wednesday. Play is scheduled to start at 5 p.m.

Brandywine at Constantine

The visiting Bobcats were outshot 11-8 by the Falcons.

The loss dropped Brandywine to 1-5 on the season. The Bobcats travel to Covert for a non-conference match Wednesday. The match is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.