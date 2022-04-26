Miss Buchanan crowned Miss Blossomtime 2022; Miss Niles Top 6

BENTON HARBOR – Earlier in the evening, Miss Buchanan attempted to grab the microphone to answer a question posed to her, but was denied. When all was said and done, however, she had the stage – and microphone – all to herself.

Lillian Waggoner, who was crowned Miss Buchanan in January, was named Miss Blossomtime 2022 at The Mendel Center at Lake Michigan College in Benton Harbor on Monday.

“I finally get to hold the microphone,” exclaimed Waggoner, after being crowned the winner. “I want to start off by thanking the wonderful judges. Thank you so much for giving me this opportunity. You guys are the nicest people ever. … I want to thank my parents for helping me and supporting me. I want to thank you all for coming out here and supporting all these beautiful girls.”

Miss Niles Carsyn Franz was named to the Top 6, along with Miss Coloma Isabella Greenman, Miss Spirit of Blossomtime Kirsten Krause, Miss Stevensville Madisen Kozminski and Miss South Haven Alyssa Wilson.

Kozminski was named first runner-up, while Krause was second runner-up. Greenman won the people’s choice award, and Miss Lawrence Breanna Truelove won Miss Congeniality.

On Sunday night, Mr. Edwardsburg Gabe Campoli was named Mr. Nice Guy during the Mr. Blossomtime event.

Miss Heart of Blossomtime Taylor Palmer, of Dowagiac, and Miss Edwardsburg Casey Clark also represented their communities at Miss Blossomtime.