Cassopolis man arrested for possession of stolen camper, meth

CASS COUNTY — According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Cassopolis resident Joshua Reyna was arrested after being found in possession of a stolen camper trailer and methamphetamine.

Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke reports at approximately 5 p.m. Sunday, his deputies were notified that a camper trailer, stolen out of St. Joseph county Michigan, possibly was in the Cass County area. Deputies were able to locate the stolen trailer in the 55000 block of Gards Prairie Road. Through investigation, deputies were able to confirm it was the stolen camper and also located methamphetamine.

Reyna is charged with two felonies – possession of a controlled substance and receiving and concealing stolen property with value between $1,000 and $20,000. His bond amount was set at $5,000 cash or surety.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Cass County K-9 unit and St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation is still ongoing.