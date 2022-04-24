Weather halts Eddies Invitational

EDWARDSBURG — Thunderstorms that rolled through southwest Michigan Friday event stopped the Eddies Invitational after only a handful of finals were completed.

Host Edwardsburg was leading South Bend Riley 43-41 in the boys overall standings, while Lakeshore was a point further back with 40. The Constantine girls track team led Penn 56.33-37 when the meet was canceled. Lakeshore was third with 36.33 points.

Luke Stowasser won both the high jump and the long jump. The University of Michigan-bound athlete cleared 6-2 in the high jump and went 21-2 in the long jump. Jacob Pegura, who was runner-up in the high jump at 5-10, won the 110 meter high hurdles with a time of 16.34.

Cassopolis’ top finisher was Jadyn Brown, who was sixth in the hurdles with a time of 19.72.

Dowagiac’s top placer was Justin Bannow, who finished eighth in the long jump with a leap of 16-10.5.

On the girl’s side, Alexis Millirans finished fourth in the shot put with a toss of 29-6.5. Makayla Hill led Dowagiac with a fifth-place effort in the long jump (13-3.5).

Edwardsburg’s 800 meter relay team of Claire Ritchey, Charlie Drew, Macy Andress and Jessica Ferguson placed fourth with a time of 11:10.19.