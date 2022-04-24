Eddies sweep Chieftains to remain undefeated

DOWAGIAC — Defending Wolverine Conference champion Edwardsburg proved too much for host Dowagiac Thursday afternoon at Rotary Park.

The undefeated Eddies swept the Chieftains 17-2 in six innings and 11-4 in six innings. The second game was shorted by darkness.

Edwardsburg, ranked No. 11 in the latest Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association Division 2 poll, allowed just eight hits in the doubleheader, while finished with 28 runs on 27 hits.

In the opening game, Sam Robinson worked the first five innings, allowing one earned run on five hits with four strikeouts. A.J. Obren pitched the sixth inning and did not give up a hit.

The Eddies finished with 16 hits off of a trio of Dowagiac pitchers. Andrew Colvin, Caleb Layman, Logan McColley and Obren all had three hits. Layman had a pair of doubles and drove in three runs.

In the nightcap, Payton Bookwalter earned the win with relief help from Connor Ostrander. The two combined on a three-hitter.

Edwardsburg added 11 more hits, led by Landon Mikel who had three hits, including a double, and drove in four runs. Colvin finished with three hits, including a double and a triple.

The Eddies (6-0, 4-0 Wolverine Conference) are back on the diamond Monday as they host St. Joseph in a non-conference doubleheader.