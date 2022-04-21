YMCA to host annual Healthy Kids Day April 30

NILES — A local organization is doing its part to support the well-being of local youth.

The YMCA of Greater Michiana will host its annual Healthy Kids Day event from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 30 at its Benton Harbor-St. Joseph, Niles- Buchanan and O’Brien Center locations.

The event is free and open to the community.

Healthy Kids Day is the YMCA’s national initiative to improve health and well-being for kids and families by inspiring kids to keep their minds and bodies active. The two-hour event will feature activities such as family fitness classes, crafts, face painting, bounce houses, and much more. There will also be booths run by local vendors and organizations, and healthy snacks to enjoy. In addition, the Y will raffle off various prizes including 3-month Household Memberships.

The YMCA O’Brien Center will host a Vaccination Clinic by the St. Joseph County Department of Health for routine vaccines for ages 5-18. People can register ahead of time at

https://patients.vaxcare.com/registration/ with registration code: IN50063. Walk-

ins are welcome.

For more information on what each location will have, visit www.ymcagm.org/HKD.