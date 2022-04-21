Sunny skies, warmer weather expected Thursday
Published 4:30 am Thursday, April 21, 2022
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — It’s beginning to feel a lot like spring in Michiana.
According to the National Weather Service, early morning showers will give way partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s and west wind gusts as high as 20 miles per hour. In the evening, expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid 40s.
