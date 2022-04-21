Roadrunners sign Morris out of Simeon High School in Chicago

DOWAGIAC — Aviyon Morris, of powerhouse Simeon High School in Chicago, Illinois, has signed a National Junior College Athletic Association letter of intent to continue his academic and basketball career at Southwestern Michigan College for Men’s Basketball Coach Rodell Davis.

“Aviyon is a true leader who has helped us have a lot of success,” said Simeon Coach Rob Smith. “As a person and player, he is a true game-changer.”

Simeon High School has produced players like National Basketball Association stars Derrick Rose and Jabari Parker.

“We would like to welcome Aviyon to the Roadrunner family,” Davis said. “He is the best defender in the state of Illinois and creates havoc for his opponents. Aviyon’s offensive skills are very underrated, as he puts a lot of pressure on defenses by both scoring and setting teammates up. His tenacity, dedication and hard work will help his game grow at the college level.”