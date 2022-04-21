Hydro donates $25K to Cassopolis STEAM, plants 40 trees

DOWAGIAC — A new local company is already planting roots in the community.

Prior to breaking ground on its $150 million facility on Wednesday, Hydro declared its commitment to the community of Cassopolis by planting 40 trees – 20 at Ross Beatty High School and 20 at Don Horne Park, as well as donating $25,000 to the Cassopolis High School STEAM program.

During the groundbreaking event at the MEC SMART Park, Hydro executives stated their intent to use environmentally-friendly technology methods in their business, as well as helping the communities they operate in become greener.

“Hydro operates in numerous small villages such as Cassopolis,” said Eivind Kallevik, Executive Vice President of Hydro Aluminum Metals. “We have a history of working closely with local communities to improve lives and livelihoods, and invest in local education to bring forth the next generation of Hydro employees.”

The trees were planted with assistance from local volunteers, as well as high school students, who watched a planting demonstration from tree experts contracted by Hydro. Cassopolis Public Schools thanked Hydro in a Facebook post, and said a portion of the $25,000 donation will be used for more LEGO kits for teaching elementary coding.