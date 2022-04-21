Dowagiac tops Vicksburg for first win

Published 4:39 pm Thursday, April 21, 2022

By Scott Novak

VICKSBURG — The Dowagiac golf team picked up its first win of the season as it defeated host Vicksburg 199-212 at Angel’s Crossing Wednesday.

The Chieftains were led by Abraham Guernsey, who earned medalist honors with a 42.

Dowagiac also got a 49 from Luke Spagnol, a 52 from Dane Spagnoli, a 56 from Travis Reinborg, a 61 from Kaden Sandora, Hunter Ausra a 62, a 67 from Ben Pinkowski and a 72 from Nicholas Green.

“Guernsey had a really good night, and Luke was under 50 again,” said Dowagiac Coach Bob Turner.

The Chieftains host Plainwell in another Wolverine Conference match at Hampshire Country Club Friday.

