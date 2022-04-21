Daily Data: Friday, April 22

GIRLS TENNIS

At Niles

BRANDYWINE 8, BRONSON 0

Singles

1. Jessica Williamson (BR) d. Kayden Alli 6-1, 6-4; 2. Hannah Earles (BR) d. Cheyanne Villasaw 6-0, 6-0; 3. Mari Allen (BR) d. Samantha Franceer 6-0, 6-0; 4. Cortney Bates (BR) d. Leslie Aguilar 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles

1. Abbie Hubbard-Emma Hinsey (BR) won by forfeit; 2. Tressa Hullinger-Hope Typer (BR) won by forfeit; 3. Chloe Sidenbender-Dani Holden (BR) won by forfeit; 4. Isabelle Sosnoski-Abagail Solloway (BR) won by forfeit.

Varsity record: Brandywine 4-0

BRANDYWINE 8, DOWAGIAC 0

At Niles

Singles

1. Jessica Williamson (BR) d. Brooklyn Smith 6-0, 6-0; 2. Hannah Earles (BR) d. Lauren Balsbaugh 6-1, 6-0; 3. Mari Allen (BR) d. Alena Mancera 6-1, 6-0; 4. Cortney Bates (BR) d. Jenna White 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles

1. Abbie Hubbard-Emma Hinsey (BR) d. Hazel Kelly-Hayden Hagemann 6-0, 6-0; 2. Tressa Hullinger-Hope Typer (BR) d. Madeline Payne-Natasha Griggs 6-1, 6-0; 3. Chloe Sidenbender-Dani Holden (BR) d. Bailey Killarney-Gabrielle Dalenberg 6-0, 6-0; 4. Isabelle Sosnoski-Abagail Solloway (BR) d. Kenna Kirkendall-Jamie Howard 6-0, 6-0.

Varsity record: Brandywine 3-0

NILES 8, BERRIEN SPRINGS 0

At Berrien Springs

Singles

Stella McDaniel (N) d. Aileen Mongkau 6-0, 6-4; 2. Meg Crites (N) d. Danielle Gittens 6-0, 6-4; 3. Eva Shepherd (N) d. Nia Gorman 6-4, 6-0; 4. Aiden Martin (N) d. Catherine Craig 6-0, 7-5

Doubles

Sydney Schiele-Cadence Knight (N) d. Jessy Hajaj-Christin Seo 6-2, 6-0; 2. Zoe Gondeck-Anna Johnson (N) d. Kaylee Kwon-Isabella Kissinger 6-1, 6-0; 3. Anna Kennedy-Caelyn Hinds (N) d. Kristina Halder-Liseti Hola 6-0, 6-1; 4. Nicole Aufie-McKayla Bock (N) d. Vanessa Manorek-Maru Hernandez 6-0, 6-0

Varsity record: Niles 2-1

BASEBALL

EDWARDSBURG 17, DOWAGIAC 2

At Dowagiac

First Game

Edwardsburg 213 407 – 17 16 3

Dowagiac 101 000 – 2 5 5

Sam Robinson (W), A.J. Obren (6); Mason Maggert (L), Henry Weller (3), Ethan Hannapel (6)

2B: Caleb Layman (E) 2, Andrew Colvin (E), Logan McColley (E).

Highlights: Andrew Colvin, Caleb Layman, Logan McColley and A.J. Obren each had three hits for Edwardsburg. Layman drove in three runs.

EDWARDSBURG 11, DOWAGIAC 4

Second Game

Edwardsburg 204 302 – 11 11 3

Dowagiac 400 000 – 4 3 3

Payton Bookwalter (W), Connor Ostrander (4); Ben Klann (L), Mason Peck (4)

2B: Andrew Colvin (E), Caleb Layman (E), Landon Mikel (E), Sam Robinson (E).

3B: Andrew Colvin (E).

Highlights: Landon Mikel and Andrew Colvin each had three hits for Edwardsburg. Mikel drove in four runs and Colvin three. Kanyon Binn had two hits for Dowagiac.

Varsity records: Edwardsburg 6-0, 4-0 Wolverine Conference; Dowagiac 3-4-1, 0-2 Wolverine Conference

NILES 11-12, PAW PAW 7-2

At Niles

First Game

Paw Paw 200 300 2 – 7 7 3

Niles 300 170 x – 11 12 1

Gage Vota, Hunter Fazi (5, W); Jake Hindenach (L), Ethan VanDerSlik (5)

2B: Hindenach (PP), VanDerSlik (PP), Austin Bradley (N) 2, Sam Rucker (N), Brian Gonzalez (N)

Highlights: Austin Bradley was 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs. Sam Rucker and Brian Gonzalez also doubled for the Vikings.

Second Game

Paw Paw 011 00 – 2 4 5

Niles 802 2x – 12 8 1

Drew Racht, Brian Gonzalez (2, W); Remi Hahn (L), John McCaw (1), Brayden Pease (4)

2B: Jake Hindenach (PP), Ethan VanDerSlik (PP), Talon Brawley (N) 2, Gage Vota (N), Austin Bradley (N)

Highlights: Talon Brawley had a pair of doubles for Niles, while Gage Vota doubled and drove in three runs. Austin Bradley also had a double.

Varsity records: Niles 3-4-1, 2-2 Wolverine Conference; Paw Paw 1-3, 0-2 Wolverine Conference

SOFTBALL

BUCHANAN 8-19, VICKSBURG 7-7

At Vicksburg

First Game

Buchanan 002 303 0 – 8 12 1

Vicksburg 001 600 0 – 7 10 5

Camille Lozmack (W); Dugan (L)

2B: Hailee Kara (BU), Smith (V)

3B: Lewis (V)

Highlights: Hailee Kara was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for Buchanan. Camille Lozmack, Alea Fisher and Hannah Tompkins all had two hits.

Second Game

Buchanan 100 903 6 – 19 16 0

Vicksburg 004 010 2 – 7 12 7

Hailee Kara (W)

2B: Sara Faulkner (BU), Alea Fisher (BU), Hannah Herman (BU) 2, Sage Pruett

HR: Kara (BU)

Highlights: Hailee Kara was 3-for-4 with a pair of home runs and nine RBIs for Buchanan. Hannah Herman was 3-for-4 with two doubles, while Camille Lozmack also had three hits.

Varsity record: Buchanan 8-1

CENTREVILLE 6-8, CASSOPOLIS 0-4

At Centreville

First Game

Cassopolis 000 000 0 – 0 1 2

Centreville 004 020 x – 6 5 1

Faith Edwards (W); Hailey Hunsberger (L)

2B: Kamryn Troyer (CE)

Second Game

Cassopolis 210 001 0 – 4 5 3

Centreville 120 032 x – 8 9 2

Faith Edwards (W); Kayla Baker (L)

2B: Baker (CA)

3B: Kamryn Troyer (CE)

Varsity records: Cassopolis 0-2, 0-2 Southwest 10 Conference; Centreville 2-0, 2-0 Southwest 10 Conference