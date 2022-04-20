PHOTO STORY: Local businesses celebrate 4/20

NILES — Thousands of Michiana residents woke up Wednesday, April 20 ready to roll.

April 20, also known as 4/20, is the unofficial holiday of cannabis enthusiasts around the country. Provisioning centers in Niles, Buchanan, Cassopolis and Edwardsburg hosted scores of customers celebrating the day and offered special promotions and products just for the occasion.

Front Street Glassworks – a glass gallery, studio and gift shop featuring a variety of glass and recreation products, gifts and accessories located in Buchanan – opened to the public Wednesday in celebration of the big day. Green Stem Provisioning in Niles hosted four food trucks on-site to satisfy the cravings of customers.

Primitiv Niles opened its doors in February. Manager Ryan Horn was glad to be able to share the experience with customers.

“It has been a very exciting day, very dynamic,” he said. “We’ve received great customer feedback and the team has been in a great mood all day. It’s been a great celebration for us here.”

With pandemic restrictions being lifted nationwide, provisioning centers have enjoyed hosting traditional celebrations.

“I think it’s nice for everyone to get back to normal as soon as possible,” Horn said. “We’re hoping that we’re kind of a bright spot in everybody’s lives. We just take things one day at a time.”