Judge sentences two to jail, probation for unrelated charges
Published 8:27 pm Wednesday, April 20, 2022
NILES — Two Berrien County residents were sentenced to jail and/or probation for unrelated crimes this week in Berrien County Court.
- James Robert Adkins II, 49, of Baldwin Drive in Niles, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon and domestic violence and was sentenced to concurrent jail terms of 90 and 93 days in jail with credit for 10 days served and $198 in fines and costs. The incident occurred Jan. 22 in Niles. He also had his probation extended one year and was sentenced to a concurrent 90 days in jail with credit for 12 days served and 90 days tether for violating his probation from his Nov. 15, 2021 sentence for attempted possession of a short barreled shotgun.
- Matthew Carlton Harvey, 32, of St. Joseph, pleaded guilty to second offense domestic violence and two counts of third-degree child abuse and was sentenced to three years in Swift & Sure probation on the child abuse counts, 180 days in jail with credit for 91 days served, 180 days on tether and $598 in fines and costs. He can serve the rest of his jail term in the Tri-Cap program. The incident occurred July 1, 2021, in Niles Township.