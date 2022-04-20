Cloudy, rainy Wednesday as temperatures begin to warm up

Published 4:30 am Wednesday, April 20, 2022

By Staff Report

H/T @NWSIWX

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — After several days of wintry conditions, warmer weather is on its way to Michiana.
According to the National Weather Service, Wednesday morning frost will give way to overcast skies and breezy winds with high temperatures in the low 50s.  Showers will overspread the area in the afternoon and evening with locally heavy rain possible.

Wind gusts could reach up to 35 miles per hour Wednesday evening with temperatures in the upper 40s.

