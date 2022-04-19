Roadrunners sign Mikell, Mikqwon Jones

DOWAGIAC — Brothers Mikell and Mikqwon Jones, of Michele Clark High School in Chicago, Illinois, have signed their National Junior College Athletic Association letters of intent to play men’s basketball at Southwestern Michigan College for Roadrunners’ Coach Rodell Davis.

“We are beyond excited to add Mikell and Mikqwon to the Roadrunner family,” Davis said. “Both of them are considered to be amongst the top players in the city of Chicago. Each will bring many different traits to help lead SMC to success. They are winners that possess a competitive fire and will compete as hard as anyone on a daily basis.”

Michele Clark Coach Terry Head said both players bring something different to the table.

“It was a pleasure to coach Mikell,” he said. “He is a gamer. The more competitive the game is, the more he competes.”

He added, “It was a pleasure to coach Mikqwon. He is a natural-born leader who wants to compete. He is a hard worker in the classroom and as well as on the basketball court.”

The Jones brothers join Marquis Hackney, of Eau Claire; Maliq West, of Benton Harbor; Demarien Nichols, Mikel Forrest and Zach Stokes, of Niles; Issac Merrill, of Edwardsburg; Jeremiah Mitchell, of New Buffalo; Sean Burress and Mark Williams, of Thornton Township, on the Roadrunners’ roster.