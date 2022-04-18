Edwardsburg sweeps Niles in Wolverine Conference openers
Published 10:33 am Monday, April 18, 2022
EDWARDSBURG — Host Edwardsburg opened up its Wolverine Conference baseball and softball teams by sweeping Niles Friday night.
In baseball, the defending champion Eddies defeated the Vikings 10-1 and 17-0. Peyton Bookwalter tossed a perfect game in the nightcap.
In softball, Edwardsburg won 7-0 and 17-6 against the Vikings, who were playing their first games of the season.
Baseball
Bookwalter struck out six in pitching the perfect game against Niles.
After taking a 6-0 lead, Edwardsburg (4-0, 2-0 Wolverine) scored five runs in the third and fourth innings to end the contest.
The Eddies finished with seven hits, including a home run by Landon Mikel and four RBIs and a 2-for-3 performance from Patrick Szlanfucht, who drove in three runs. Sam Robinson also drove in three runs.
Robinson picked up the win on the mound in the opener with a little help from Connor Ostrander, who pitched the sixth and final inning.
Mikel was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, while Ostrander had a pair of doubles and drove in three runs.
Brian Gonzalez was 2-for-3 to lead the Vikings. Gage Vota started and took the loss.
Softball
Emma Denison tossed a no-hitter in the opener for Edwardsburg with 10 strikeouts.
Lexi Shimpa had a two-run home run, while Caitlin Tighe was 3-for-4 with a double and Lindsey Dalenberg 2-for-3. Abby Bossler also doubled.
In the second game, the Eddies (2-0, 2-0 Wolverine) scored 12 runs in the final three innings of the contest after Niles (0-2, 0-2 Wolverine) had taken a 6-5 lead in the top of the fourth. Edwardsburg scored three in the fourth and fifth innings, and then ended the contest with six runs in the sixth.
Avery Markel was 4-for-4 with a double, a home run and five RBIs to lead the Eddies. Shimpa was 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles and four RBIs, while Samantha Baker was 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles.
Niles was led by Ashlynn Wilken, who was 2-for-3 with an RBI.