Edwardsburg sweeps Niles in Wolverine Conference openers

EDWARDSBURG — Host Edwardsburg opened up its Wolverine Conference baseball and softball teams by sweeping Niles Friday night.

In baseball, the defending champion Eddies defeated the Vikings 10-1 and 17-0. Peyton Bookwalter tossed a perfect game in the nightcap.

In softball, Edwardsburg won 7-0 and 17-6 against the Vikings, who were playing their first games of the season.

Baseball

Bookwalter struck out six in pitching the perfect game against Niles.

After taking a 6-0 lead, Edwardsburg (4-0, 2-0 Wolverine) scored five runs in the third and fourth innings to end the contest.

The Eddies finished with seven hits, including a home run by Landon Mikel and four RBIs and a 2-for-3 performance from Patrick Szlanfucht, who drove in three runs. Sam Robinson also drove in three runs.

Robinson picked up the win on the mound in the opener with a little help from Connor Ostrander, who pitched the sixth and final inning.

Mikel was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, while Ostrander had a pair of doubles and drove in three runs.

Brian Gonzalez was 2-for-3 to lead the Vikings. Gage Vota started and took the loss.

Softball

Emma Denison tossed a no-hitter in the opener for Edwardsburg with 10 strikeouts.

Lexi Shimpa had a two-run home run, while Caitlin Tighe was 3-for-4 with a double and Lindsey Dalenberg 2-for-3. Abby Bossler also doubled.

In the second game, the Eddies (2-0, 2-0 Wolverine) scored 12 runs in the final three innings of the contest after Niles (0-2, 0-2 Wolverine) had taken a 6-5 lead in the top of the fourth. Edwardsburg scored three in the fourth and fifth innings, and then ended the contest with six runs in the sixth.

Avery Markel was 4-for-4 with a double, a home run and five RBIs to lead the Eddies. Shimpa was 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles and four RBIs, while Samantha Baker was 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles.

Niles was led by Ashlynn Wilken, who was 2-for-3 with an RBI.