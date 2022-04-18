Donald Garling, of Niles

June 25, 1935-April 14, 2022

Donald Allen Garling, 86, of Niles, passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Woodland Terrace at Longmeadow.

Don was born on June 25, 1935, in Niles to the late Leslie and Ella (Siekman) Garling.

On Sept. 1, 1956, Don married the former Ruth Ann Wieland who survives.

Don is survived by his wife of 65 years, Ruth and their children; Karen (Ed) Bingham of Pottsboro, Texas and Melanie (Dan) Roberson of Buchanan, grandson, Grant (Brook) Bingham of Pottsboro, Texas and great granddaughter, Julie Bingham. He is also survived by his brother, Phillip (Annette) Garling of Rogers, Arkansas and sister, Carole Hermann of Loudon, Tennessee.

Don worked as an Engineer at Clark Equipment for 38 years, retiring in 1990.

He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Niles. Don was also a member of the Four Flags Amateur Radio Club and the Michigan Army MARS (Military Affiliate Radio System).

Don enjoyed woodworking and took great pride in his garden. He and Ruth were dedicated to helping Meals on Wheels for 10 years.

Visitation for Don will be on Monday, April 18, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. in Halbritter Wickens Funeral Home 615 E. Main St. Niles. A funeral service will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 11: a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1340 Sycamore St. Niles. Burial will follow in Silverbrook Cemetery.

Memorials in Don’s name may be made to the American Heart Association or to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

