SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Wednesday’s rain showers will give way to dry, windy conditions today, according to the National Weather Service.

A sunny but windy day is expected for Thursday with highs in the mid-to-upper 50s and gusts as high as 35 to 45 miles per hour possible.

Lows tonight are expected to be in the high 30s to low 40s. Rain is expected to return to the forecast Friday.