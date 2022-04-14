PHOTO STORY: Strong winds cause damage, power outages across Michiana

NILES — Strong wind gusts damaged property and left thousands without power across Michiana Thursday.

According to a press release from Midwest Energy and Communications, Fierce winds have knocked out power for roughly 2,200 customers primarily in Howard, Porter, Jefferson, Milton, Newberg and Fabius townships. Trees and downed lines have caused significant damage and more is expected as the winds continue through the evening. No estimated restoration times are available.

In Niles Township, powerful wind gusts approaching 50 miles per hour tore off the cover of the space housing the remaining items from the Patt Shelton Estate Sale and knocked out traffic light power at the 11th Street-Bell Road intersection. Dozens of community members descended upon Shelton’s after it offered the remaining items for free in order to speed up the cleaning and repair effort.

In the City of Niles, wind gusts destroyed a significant portion of the fencing surrounding the former National Standard space.

According to the National Weather Service, windy conditions are expected to continue this evening with some gusts around 50 miles per hour. Winds will decrease after sunset but will remain breezy through Friday with wind gusts approaching 40 miles per hour.