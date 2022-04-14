Lakeshore’s Stampfly to wrestle for Roadrunners

DOWAGIAC — Kyle Stampfly, of Lakeshore High School, has signed a National Junior College Athletic Association letter of intent to wrestle for Southwestern Michigan College Coach Todd Hesson.

Stampfly has a career record of 90-35. He was a Division 2 District champion and a three-time state qualifier. He earned All-Suthwest and SMAC All-Conference honors four times.

“Kyle is a committed student-athlete,” said Lakeshore Head Coach Ryan Quinn. “His dedication to our program is what to expect out of an athlete. He is an experienced wrestler with a drive to get better – a quality that will push him through the next level.”

Hesson is very familiar with Stampfly.

“I have watched Kyle wrestle from youth through high school. He is a hard worker with a lot of experience,” he said. “I look forward to having Kyle in our wrestling room at SMC.”

 

