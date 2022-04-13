Second COVID-19 boosters available to eligible Berrien County residents

BENTON HARBOR — Following updated guidance from the Federal Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a second COVID-19 booster is now available to certain individuals who are immunocompromised, and those ages 50 and older.

Second boosters are available at regular Berrien County Health Department vaccine clinics. Individuals are encouraged to make an appointment ahead of time at the location and time that works best for them. To schedule an appointment, visit bchdmi.org/covid19.

Berrien County Health Department hosts vaccine clinics for ages 12 and older every Tuesday in Benton Harbor and every Thursday in Niles. These clinics are walk-in and run 3 to 6 p.m. at BCHD’s Benton Harbor office, 2149 E. Napier Ave., and 4-6 p.m. at its Niles office, 1205 Front St. All three COVID-19 vaccines – Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer – are available at these clinics. To schedule an appointment, visit bchdmi.org/covid19.

Walk-ins are welcome but may have to wait. Clinics tend to be busy at the beginning, so arriving even 30 minutes after the start time can reduce the wait for a walk-in.

Vaccines and booster doses are critical to protect individuals from infection and severe outcomes from COVID-19. Certain individuals who are immunocompromised and those over the age of 50 who received their first booster at least four months ago are eligible for another booster, regardless of which vaccine they received.

“Those who are elderly or immunocompromised or both face a higher risk of severe infection if they contract COVID-19,” said acting health officer Guy Miller. “Vaccinations and boosters are proven to be the most effective way to protect yourself and others from getting sick.

“This additional booster will help offer additional protection to our most vulnerable populations,” Miller said.

BCHD also partners with a variety of health care organizations, including InterCare Community Health Network and Spectrum Health Lakeland, to provide vaccine clinics at convenient locations throughout Berrien County. For more information about Spectrum Health Lakeland’s walk-in and by-appointment clinics, visit spectrumhealthlakeland.org/covid19.

For help finding a clinic, making an appointment or questions about vaccines and boosters, call 1.800.815.5485 or visit bchdmi.org/covid19