Scattered showers today, chance of severe weather tonight

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Rain, wind and thunderstorms are on the weather menu for Southwest Michigan Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Showers and a few storms will overspread the area after sunrise with locally heavy rain possible, with high temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. More showers and storms are possible late afternoon and evening, a few of which could be severe with damaging wind.

Thursday is expected to be windy and cooler.