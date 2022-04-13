Fourth of July fireworks show set for July 1

NILES — Bright, colorful lights will be returning to Niles’ night sky on Fourth of July weekend.

The Niles City Council moved to approve the 2022 fireworks display during Monday’s meeting. The annual display is scheduled for July 1 after dusk.

The city will submit a contract for use of a school facility to the Niles Board of Education to hold the event on Apple Festival grounds.

According to a memo to the council from City Manager Ric Huff, the city received two proposals for service: a proposal from Mad Bomber Fireworks of La Porte, Indiana totaling $19,500 and a proposal from Kirk Proshwitz of Buchanan, Michigan totaling $15,000, with Proshwitz’s proposal selected based on price per shell. The cost of the fireworks display will be charged to the Community Promotions Fund.