Tuesday forecast: Warmer temperatures and mostly sunny skies

Published 5:58 am Tuesday, April 12, 2022

By Staff Report

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — A bright, sunny day should be on its way today, according to the National Weather Service of Northern Michiana.
Early morning fog is expected to give way to mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions today with highs in the mid–to-upper 60s, with clouds increasing tonight with a chance of showers.
Those showers and thunderstorms are expected to become more widespread Wednesday with a potential for severe storms late Wednesday afternoon/evening.

 

