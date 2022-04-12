City Council approves $103K Riverfront Amphitheater Repairs Project

NILES — A popular outdoor event space will soon be receiving a makeover.

The Niles City Council unanimously moved to move forward with the Riverfront Amphitheater Repairs Project during Monday’s meeting.

The council approved the $103,200 bid from Pearson Construction of Benton Harbor to be charged to the city’s American Recovery and Reinvestment Act funds.

4concrete repairs, and masonry work. In addition to the $103,200 price tag, it will cost an extra $3.80 per square foot of decking replacement.

The concrete surface and benches around the amphitheater – including the donor pavers – need cleaning to remove all of the dirt and debris that has attached itself to the surfaces over the years.

While it is common for municipalities to recommend the low bidder for construction projects, according to a memo to the council from City Manager Ric Huff, Pearson Construction bid $1,200 more than the low bidder. After multiple negative reviews as well as the low bidder never having done work for the city, staff recommended Pearson Construction for the contract to expedite the process due to the numerous scheduled events and the Amphitheater being a focal point of Riverfront Park.

Last month, the council approved a trio of agenda items concerning the park, which included moving forward with annual events such as the Niles Burn Run, Riverfest and the Niles Bluegrass Festival.

In other business, council voted unanimously to re-roof the south portion of the clubhouse at Plym Park Golf Course.

Future Construction of Watervliet, Michigan was contracted for the project, which will cost $11,850.00, plus $2.75 per square foot of decking replacement and will be paid for using funds from the Plym Park Building Repairs and Maintenance account.