PHOTO STORY: Dowagiac hosts 21st annual Easter Eggstravaganza

DOWAGIAC — Much to the delight of local children, the Easter Bunny made his long-awaited return to Dowagiac.

Not deterred by the cold and snow, the Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce, Department of Public Services and Lifestyle Nutrition hosted the 21st annual Easter Eggstravaganza on Saturday. Dozens of local children visited with the Easter Bunny, participated in Easter-themed games, competed in a costume contest and gleefully filled their Easter baskets with toy eggs.

“Despite the weather, we had 1,000 eggs that were gone in three minutes,” said Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce Events Coordinator Matt Money, who was attending his first Chamber event in his new position. “Thanks to Angela Johnson, who donated all her time and effort to make this happen.”

Also on hand were members of the Dowagiac Police and Fire Departments, along with Smokey the Bear and a fire truck that signaled the start of the Easter egg hunt.

Johnson, of Lifestyle Nutrition, chaired the event, which was underwritten by corporate sponsors Dowagiac Family Dentistry, Deck the Halls, Eckman Chiropractic Clinic, Honor Credit Union, Sandy and Rachel’s Medical Massage, Saylor’s Front Street Pizzeria and Who Knew Consignment.