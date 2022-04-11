Five-run third lifts Marian to 6-4 win over Niles

NILES — A five-run third inning was enough for visiting Mishawaka Marian in its 6-4 non-conference win over the Niles baseball team Monday.

Trailing 1-0, Marian scored five runs on a run-scoring double by Bryce Lasane and a two-run single by Mike Compton. The two other Marian runs scored on a Vikings’ error.

Niles (0-2) scored its first two runs on errors by Mishawaka. In the fifth, Austin Bradley singled to score Gage Vota, who had walked, to cut the Marian lead to 6-3. The Vikings also scored a run in the sixth as Bradley scored on a passed ball.

Paddy Keefer picked up the win for Mishawaka as he allowed two runs on one hit in three innings of work.

Niles started Drew Racht, but veteran Niles Coach Mike Vota also used Gage Vota, Hunter Fazi, Bradley, Brian Gonzalez and Dane Asmus. Gonzalez pitched two innings, while everyone else took the mound for one inning of work.

Fazi took the loss.

Offensively for Niles, Gonzalez and Sam Rucker both doubled.

The Vikings will now turn their attention to defending Wolverine Conference champion Edwardsburg, which hosts Niles Friday.