Cass Commissioners recognize 911 dispatchers, animal control

CASS COUNTY — Local government officials took time to recognize two groups of people ahead of their national appreciation week.

The Cass County Board of Commissioners on Thursday passed resolutions recognizing both 911 telecommunicators and animal control workers for their dedication and hard work for the people of Cass County. Both National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week and National Animal Control Officer Appreciation Week take place April 10-16.

“2021 was another extraordinarily challenging year, for which 911 telecommunicators played a critical role with their public safety partners above and beyond the call of duty,” said Commissioner Ryan Laylin, reading from the resolution. “The Cass County Board of Commissioners salutes all Michigan 911 telecommunicators, especially our exemplary staff here in Cass County for their exceptional dedication and professionalism put forth in contributing to making Michigan a safer place to live.”

In its resolution honoring animal control workers, the board proclaimed April 10-16, 2022 as Animal Care and Control Appreciation week.

“Every day, animal control officers and animal control technicians put themselves in potentially dangerous situations to protect the health and welfare of all kinds of animals and the public,” said Commissioner Roseann Marchetti, reading from the resolution. “Cass County recognizes and commends the animal control personnel who answer calls for assistance, capture roaming and potentially dangerous animals, rescue animals, investigate reports of animal abuse, educate pet owners about responsible care and mediate disputes between neighbors regarding pets.”

Commission Chair Skip Dyes added that Cass County Animal control has put three dogs in his house.

In other business, the board passed a motion to approve $42,353 in reimbursement payments via the 2022 Survey Remonumentation Grant Act.