PHOTO STORY: Buchanan hosts 14th annual Chili Cook-Off
Published 11:30 am Friday, April 8, 2022
BUCHANAN — An annual event made its return to downtown Buchanan Thursday night.
Back from its COVID-induced hiatus, the 14th annual Chili Walk Cook-Off provided community members with the savory warmth needed to combat a cold, rainy evening.
The annual event gives people the chance to walk around downtown Buchanan and sample the different kinds of chili especially made by local vendors and residents.
A total of 21 contestants duked it out for chili supremacy. An awards ceremony was held at Lehman’s Orchard Brewery & Farmhouse following the event.
The list of winners is as follows:
People’s Choice: McCoy Creek Tavern
Best Name: McCoy Creek Tavern
Most Spirited: Union Coffee House & Cafe
Judge’s Choice: Buchanan Masonic Lodge
Below is a complete list of competing teams along with their signature chili:
Lehman’s Farmhouse – “Sweet Potato Chili”
Honor Credit Union – “Your money is on our Chili”
Buchanan-Galien Lions Club – “A Taste of Heaven”
Redbud Hardware – “Gramma J’s Deer Camp Chili”
- Mottl Realty Group – “Realty Good Chili”
Integrity Real Estate Professionals ERA Powered – “Zang Good Chili”
Integrity RE – Our Team – “No Place Like Home”
Redbud Roots – “Sweet N Sassy”
Flagstar – “Chadillac’s Cizzlin Chili AKA Triple C”
Listing Leaders MI – “Buckin’ Good Chili”
Big Bake & The Boys – “Skyline Chili”
Michigan Gateway Community Foundation – “Sweet & Spicy”
McCooy Creek Tavern – “The Unicorn’s Last Supper”
Café Italiano at the Sweet Shop – “Chili Bianca”
Redbud Insurance Services – “Gobbling with no gas Chili”
Stella Mae’s Meeting House – “Stella Mae’s Wild West Chili”
Union Coffee House & Cafe – “Spicy Black Bean Quinoa Chili”
The Home Source Group – Paulus – “Winn Chili”
The Home Source Group – Williams – “Buyer’s Remorse”
Hilltop Café – Team Hilltop – “Sweater Weather Chili”
Buchanan Masons – “Bowl & Spoon Degree”