Moose lodge donates toy moose to Dowagiac FD for kids in crisis

DOWAGIAC — Local children in crisis situations will have some much-needed comfort thanks to a local club.

Dowagiac Moose 933 donated several Tommy Moose stuffed animal toys to the Dowagiac Fire department, the department announced Wednesday. The toys will be given to children to children who are involved in emergency situations that the DFD responds to.

“We see a positive response from the children and it seems to help comfort them in a stressful situation,” said Deputy Fire Chief Tony Stewart. “Our department has carried Tommy Moose in our fire engines and rescue trucks for years and we plan to continue to this tradition for many years to come. We are thankful to small groups such as the Moose 933 who continually support our department.”

In a Facebook post, the DFD also thanked the department.

“It’s organizations like this that give back to our department that make the difference,” the post said. “A small act like this, makes a huge impact! Way to go Dowagiac Moose Lodge!”