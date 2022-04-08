Buchanan boys win Bridgman Invitational

BRIDGMAN — The Buchanan boys track team captured the Bridgman Invitational Thursday.

The Bucks amassed 136 points to defeat the runner-up host Bees by 10 points. Coloma was a distant third with 76 points. Brandywine finished sixth with 40 points.

The Buchanan girls team finished in a tie for second with host Bridgman behind champion Coloma, who scored 112 points. The Bucks and Bees finished with 107 points. Brandywine placed fifth with 57 points.

Walker Barz led the Buchanan boys team with a pair of individual championships. Barz won the 800 meters with a time of 2:16.21 and the 3,200 meters with a time of 11:00.92. He was also second in the 1,600 meters with a time of 4:59.70.

Brady Thompson captured the high jump for the Bucks with a height of 5-4, while he was second in the long jump with a leap of 18-1. David Twum won the 200-meters with a time of 25.13. Britain Philip won the 300 meter intermediate hurdles with a time of 47.26.

Buchanan also won the 800 and 1,600 meter relays. The team of Thompson, Dillon Oatsvall, Jackson Starnes and Twum posted a time of 1:39.08 in the 800, while the team of Jaxon Seddon, Jackson Starnes, Luke Sherwood Philip ran a time of 3:53.33 in the 1,600.

Brandywine’s Jake McCubbin won the 110 meter high hurdles with a time of 20.09.

Brandywine’s Adeline Gill was the only first-place finisher for the girls teams as she won the high jump with a height of 4-6.

Complete results may be found online at bit.ly/3NWmfnG