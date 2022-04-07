Rumoro joins Roadrunner dance team

DOWAGIAC — Allyson Rumoro, of Oak Park, Illinois, has joined the Southwestern Michigan College dance team, according to Roadrunner Coach Laura Odenwald.

Rumoro has been dancing on her high school drill team for the past four years. She is a fast learner who is proficient in hip hop, pom and jazz styles.

“Allyson is a strong leader and talented performer,” said Oak Park and River Forest High School Drill Team Coach Carley Tarantino-Spoor. “She always gives her best efforts, whether in practice, school spirit, or performances. Allyson works incredibly hard and will always go out of her way to help her teammates and encourage them. We are so proud of Allyson. We know that she will continue to shine as she takes her dance career to this next level.”

Odenwald likes Rumoro’s intangibles.

“Allyson has a natural talent and great performance style,” she said. “But what impressed me most was her character, poise and confidence. I know she will be a great addition to this team.”