Vikings blanked by Loy Norrix

NILES — Visiting Niles opened its season against former SMAC opponent Kalamazoo Loy Norrix Tuesday night.

The inexperienced Viking girls soccer team gave up 12 first-half goals in 12-0 win by the Knights. The match was stopped at halftime due to the mercy rule.

Niles Coach Abel Fonseca had the match was an eye-opener for his squad.

“We are really young,” he said. “So, to play Loy Norrix as opener gives us an opportunity to see the areas we need to work on. The girls fought hard all the way until the end. We will learn from this game and move forward.”

The Vikings are back on the pitch Thursday as they travel to Buchanan.