Niles DDA asks residents for input on future downtown outdoor space

NILES — The Niles Downtown Development Authority/Main Street is asking the community for input as it explores options for enhancing the city’s downtown experience.

With support from Michigan Main Street, the Niles DDA/Main Street is circulating a survey designed to gain input from residents for the city’s Downtown Niles Outdoor Hub Plan. The survey – which closes on Monday, April 19 – can be found on both the “Mayor Nick Shelton” and “The Node – Niles Outdoor Downtown Experience at second and main” Facebook pages.

The survey takes about seven minutes to complete. According to the survey, all information will be collected anonymously.

The plan has been in development since before the Niles City Council voted to close the controversial Niles Outdoor Downtown Experience in January. As part of that motion, the council accepted an offer from Michigan Main Street to provide technical assistance to conduct community surveys, identify viable locations for downtown public spaces and engage professional design services at no cost, with the goal of allowing the city to recreate a public space in downtown.

“The NODE served as a pilot, of sorts, that is inspiring ideas for a more permanent and enhanced version of an outdoor space for gathering, dining and entertaining, and for enjoying downtown Niles in new, fun, and creative ways,” stated the survey. “Your input will help inform concepts for the location and design of a place that could serve as a focal point or hub for a downtown outdoor experience that, ultimately, helps make Downtown Niles an even better place to visit, live, work, play, do business, and invest.”