Daily Data: Tuesday, April 5

Published 11:52 pm Monday, April 4, 2022

By Staff Report

BASEBALL

Preseason Poll

Division 1

Orchard Lake St. Mary

Grand Blanc

Birmingham Brother Rice

Grand Ledge

Woodhaven

Livonia Stevenson

Mattawan

Howell

Temperance Bedford

Hartland

Detroit Catholic Central

Portage Northern

DeWitt

Rockford

Portage Central

Flushing

Hudsonville

Traverse City West

Holt

Muskegon Mona Shores

 

Division 2

New Boston Huron

Lakeshore

Grand Rapids Christian

Richmond

Frankenmuth

Grand Rapids West Catholic

Bay City John Glen

Muskegon Oakridge

Grosse Ile

Trenton

Forest Hills Eastern

Zeeland East

Edwardsburg

Macomb Lutheran North

Petoskey

Freeland

Eaton Rapids

Escanaba

Birch Run

Gladwin

 

Division 3

Grosse Pointe University Liggett

Buchanan

Hemlock

Blissfield

Detroit Edison

Boyne City

Pewamo-Westphalia

Homer

Bad Ax

Jackson Lumen Christi

Grass Lake

Gladstone

Traverse City St. Francis

New Lothrop

Grand Rapids Northpointe Christian

Bridgman

Watervliet

North Muskegon

Evart

 

Division 4

Beal City

Marine City Cardinal Mooney

Kalamazoo Hackett

Johannesburg Lewiston

Marlette

Kingston

White Cloud

Rudyard

Plymouth Christian

Kalamazoo Christian

Maple City Glen Lake

Peck

River Valley

Bay City All Saints

Gaylord St. Mary

Norway

Indian River Inland Lakes

Breckenridge

Concord

Colon

 

SOFTBALL

Preseason Rankings

Division 1

South Lyon

Allen Park

Macomb Dakota

Grandville

South Lyon East

Anchor Bay

Woodhaven

Novi

Farmington Hills Mercy

Grand Blanc

Honorable Mention
Byron Center, Canton, Lakeland, Hartland, Hudsonville, Jenison, Lapeer, Midland, Novi, Plymouth, Walled Lake Northern

 

Division 2

Owosso

Gaylord

Jackson Northwest

Escanaba

Essexville Garber

Wayland Union

Linden

Chelsea

Lakeshore

Frankenmuth

Muskegon Oakridge

Honorable Mention
Allendale, Center Line, Clio, Imlay City, Marysville, Otsego, Shephard, Trenton, Unity Christian

 

Division 3

Richmond

Buchanan

Clinton

Standish-Sterling

Stanton Central Montcalm

Millington

Traverse City St. Francis

Schoolcraft

Beaverton

Negaunee

Honorable Mention 
Algonac, Almont, Blissfield, Charlevoix, Coloma, Delton Kellogg, Gladstone, Grandville Calvin Christian, Grass Lake, Laingsburg, New Lothrop, North Muskegon

 

Division 4

Unionville-Sebewaing Area

Holton

Riverview Gabriel Richard

Whiteford

Breckenridge

Bridgman

Hillman

Portland St. Pats

Mendon

Johannesburg Lewiston

Honorable Mention
Kalamazoo Christian, Inland Lakes, Ishpeming, Norway, Onaway, Rogers City, Rudyard, River Valley

 

