Daily Data: Tuesday, April 5
Published 11:52 pm Monday, April 4, 2022
BASEBALL
Preseason Poll
Division 1
Orchard Lake St. Mary
Grand Blanc
Birmingham Brother Rice
Grand Ledge
Woodhaven
Livonia Stevenson
Mattawan
Howell
Temperance Bedford
Hartland
Detroit Catholic Central
Portage Northern
DeWitt
Rockford
Portage Central
Flushing
Hudsonville
Traverse City West
Holt
Muskegon Mona Shores
Division 2
New Boston Huron
Lakeshore
Grand Rapids Christian
Richmond
Frankenmuth
Grand Rapids West Catholic
Bay City John Glen
Muskegon Oakridge
Grosse Ile
Trenton
Forest Hills Eastern
Zeeland East
Edwardsburg
Macomb Lutheran North
Petoskey
Freeland
Eaton Rapids
Escanaba
Birch Run
Gladwin
Division 3
Grosse Pointe University Liggett
Buchanan
Hemlock
Blissfield
Detroit Edison
Boyne City
Pewamo-Westphalia
Homer
Bad Ax
Jackson Lumen Christi
Grass Lake
Gladstone
Traverse City St. Francis
New Lothrop
Grand Rapids Northpointe Christian
Bridgman
Watervliet
North Muskegon
Evart
Division 4
Beal City
Marine City Cardinal Mooney
Kalamazoo Hackett
Johannesburg Lewiston
Marlette
Kingston
White Cloud
Rudyard
Plymouth Christian
Kalamazoo Christian
Maple City Glen Lake
Peck
River Valley
Bay City All Saints
Gaylord St. Mary
Norway
Indian River Inland Lakes
Breckenridge
Concord
Colon
SOFTBALL
Preseason Rankings
Division 1
South Lyon
Allen Park
Macomb Dakota
Grandville
South Lyon East
Anchor Bay
Woodhaven
Novi
Farmington Hills Mercy
Grand Blanc
Honorable Mention
Byron Center, Canton, Lakeland, Hartland, Hudsonville, Jenison, Lapeer, Midland, Novi, Plymouth, Walled Lake Northern
Division 2
Owosso
Gaylord
Jackson Northwest
Escanaba
Essexville Garber
Wayland Union
Linden
Chelsea
Lakeshore
Frankenmuth
Muskegon Oakridge
Honorable Mention
Allendale, Center Line, Clio, Imlay City, Marysville, Otsego, Shephard, Trenton, Unity Christian
Division 3
Richmond
Buchanan
Clinton
Standish-Sterling
Stanton Central Montcalm
Millington
Traverse City St. Francis
Schoolcraft
Beaverton
Negaunee
Honorable Mention
Algonac, Almont, Blissfield, Charlevoix, Coloma, Delton Kellogg, Gladstone, Grandville Calvin Christian, Grass Lake, Laingsburg, New Lothrop, North Muskegon
Division 4
Unionville-Sebewaing Area
Holton
Riverview Gabriel Richard
Whiteford
Breckenridge
Bridgman
Hillman
Portland St. Pats
Mendon
Johannesburg Lewiston
Honorable Mention
Kalamazoo Christian, Inland Lakes, Ishpeming, Norway, Onaway, Rogers City, Rudyard, River Valley