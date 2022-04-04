Coloma blanks Brandywine in season opener

NILES — After waiting an extra week to begin its season, the host Brandywine Bobcats were blanked by Coloma 6-0 in non-conference girls soccer Monday night.

The Comets grabbed a 4-0 halftime advantage on the Bobcats.

Coloma’s Cali Grenon scored four of the Comets’ six goals. Addy Kimmerly had the other two goals for Coloma.

“It was a good first game for a young Bobcat crew,” said Brandywine Coach Caleb Adams. “I started two players that are new to the sport of soccer. We have some tuning up to do, but overall very pleased with the play of our team.”

COLOMA 6, BRANDYWINE 0

At Niles

Halftime score

Coloma 4, Brandywine 0

Coloma goals

Cali Grenon 4, Addy Kimmerly 2

Varsity records: Coloma 1-0, Brandywine 0-1