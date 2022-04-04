Body found in St. Joseph River confirmed to be missing motorist

The body of a motorist reported missing Saturday has been found in the St. Joseph River, according to the Michigan State Police.

At approximately 8 p.m. Sunday evening, the body of Sithembile Dube, 22, was located in the St. Joseph river near Berrien Springs. Dube, 22, was first reported missing Saturday after her vehicle was found abandoned near the river. Following an investigation by the MSP Niles Post, MSP Marine Services began searching the St. Joseph River off US-31, near Snow Road in Oronoko Township Saturday afternoon for any sign of Dube.

According to the MSP, there does not appear to be any foul play involved. The investigation remains open pending both the medical examiner’s analysis and prosecutor’s review.