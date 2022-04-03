Police find meth residue when towing car, owner sentenced

Dustin Oakes, 34, of Carberry Road in Niles, pleaded guilty to four drug-related charges. He pleaded guilty to delivery/manufacture of meth and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and was sentenced to two years’ probation, 365 days in jail with credit for 404 days served and $2,486 in fines and costs.

He also pleaded guilty to maintaining a drug house and was sentenced to 365 days with credit for 404 days served and $568 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred Feb. 1, 2020, at a home on Huntly Road in Howard Township when police saw a jar with meth residue and other drug paraphernalia when they were towing away a car. A search of the residence found meth and marijuana as well as five firearms.

“You don’t have an extensive record but when you do something, you seem to go all the way,” Judge Herman said. “With your first adult conviction, you went to prison. With this case, you’re looking at minimum sentences of up to seven years in prison if you violate your probation. If it’s any incentive, if you can’t stay on the straight and narrow, you’ll spend a long time in jail.”