Pipestone Indoor Country Club hosting longest drive contest

BENTON HARBOR — The PGA of America announced the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship Community Long Drive Contest taking place at Pipestone Indoor Country Club from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday.

In anticipation of the upcoming KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship being played at Harbor Shores May 25 through 29, fans of all ages are invited to get in the golfing spirit by participating in a long drive simulator contest for tournament tickets and other prizes. The contest is open to the public. No purchase or sign ups necessary.

Prizes will be awarded in different categories. Contestants are encouraged to bring their own driver, but rental clubs will be available. Evelyn Mae’s Barbeque Food Truck will be on hand for the event so bring the whole family.

“With spring, and the 2022 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, just around the corner, we are excited to offer golf fans in southwest Michigan a chance to have some fun, shake off the rust, and get excited for the Championship’s long-awaited return to Harbor Shores”, said PGA Championship Director Brandon Haney. “In addition, this is an opportunity to showcase Southwest Michigan’s growing craft beverage industry and meet the local makers who will be featured in our Makers Trail 19th Hole Pavilion.”

The Pipestone Indoor Country Club is located at 259 Territorial Road, Benton Harbor.

The Long Drive Contest is being supported by the local breweries, wineries, cideries, and distilleries that will be showcased inside the Makers Trail 19th-Hole Pavilion during the tournament in May.

The 2022 Makers represent some of the finest in the Southwest Michigan area:

North Pier Brewing (Benton Harbor)

Watermark Brewing (Stevensville)

Dablon Winery & Vineyard (Baroda)

Round Barn Winery (Baroda)

Journeyman Distillery (Three Oaks)

Peat’s Cider Social (Stevensville)

The Makers Trail 19th Hole upgraded ticket option offers a fan experience like no other, providing KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship attendees with special access to a covered pavilion with comfortable seating, views of play, televisions to keep an eye on the action, and a relaxed atmosphere to enjoy specially crafted beverages.

A limited number of daily tickets are available and have sold out in the past. Weekly Makers Trail 19th-Hole tickets are on sale now for a limited time, and include one daily ticket to each championship round (Thursday through Sunday).

For more on the Sr. PGA Championship and the Makers Trail, or to purchase tickets, visit: srpgachampionship.com/tickets.