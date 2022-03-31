Mount Calvary Church to host mobile food pantry Saturday

NILES — A Niles church will be providing food assistance this weekend.

The Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry, which provides fresh produce to area families in need, will be hosting a mobile food giveaway at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 601 Ferry St., Niles. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday with a limit of three households per vehicle.

For more information, contact Beverly Woodson at (269) 683-3813 or Mount Calvary Church at (269) 683-0243.