Karen Diane Zienert, of Niles

Karen Diane Zienert, 53, of Niles, passed away in the early hours of March 18, 2022. Cherished daughter of Kathleen Zienert and the late William Zienert, beloved sister of Richard Zienert, darling Aunt to Megan, Raven, Jason & Hannah. She is also survived by many aunts & uncles, numerous cousins and first cousins once removed. In addition to her grandparents and father, Karen was preceded in death by her infant sister, Angela.

Karen was a dedicated Fellow in the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ACOG) and practiced in Niles with Southwestern Medical Clinic, a Spectrum Health Lakeland partner. She was also a member of the American Association of Pro-life Obstetricians & Gynecologists (AAPLOG) and was a fierce advocate for the unborn. Her passion for missions led her to take multiple overseas trips to help and encourage missionaries serving in hospitals around the world. Karen lived her faith through her loving relationships with both colleagues and patients. Her tireless dedication to her work showed her passion for those she served. Absent from her body, she is now present with the Lord she loved.

In her rare free time, Karen was known to enjoy trying new restaurants. She also enjoyed traveling, including trips to Hawaii, the Outer Banks, and Israel. She took great pride in her yard and flowers. She loved her two cats Eddie and Ginny, who miss her dearly.

Final arrangements by O’Brien Sullivan Funeral Home, Novi, MI. Full obituary, not yet completed, can be found at www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com. Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Ann Arbor, MI, beside her father and sister.

A Memorial Service, officiated by Pastor Bradley Lomax, will be held in Niles, MI at a later date and place to be determined.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions to one of the following which were all dear to Karen’s heart:

– Emmanuel Baptist Bible Church, 216 Beeson Road, Niles, MI 49120;

– AAPLOG, https://give.cornerstone.cc/aaplog or

– World Gospel Mission Missions: https://www.wgm.org/missionary/steen