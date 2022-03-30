‘Sharing the pot’: Local municipalities to receive marijuana tax revenue this week

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Local municipalities and counties invested in the marijuana industry will soon be reaping the benefits.

The Michigan Department of Treasury recently announced that $42.2 million will be distributed among 163 municipalities and counties as a part of the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marijuana Act.

Niles, Buchanan, Cassopolis, Edwardsburg, Berrien County and Cass County will be among the 163 municipalities statewide receiving payments from the Marihuana Regulation Fund this week, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury.

For the state of Michigan’s 2021 fiscal year, each eligible municipality and county will receive more than $56,400 for every licensed retail store and microbusiness located within its jurisdiction.

“The Michigan Department of Treasury will distribute these dollars as soon as practical to eligible local units of government,” said State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks. “The doubling of this year’s payment amounts will have a larger impact on local government budgets.”

The distribution breakdown for local municipalities and counties is as follows:

Buchanan: Number of licenses – five; city distributions – $282,267.20

Cassopolis: Licenses – two; village distributions – $112,906.88

Edwardsburg: Licenses – two; village distributions – $112,906.88

Niles: Licenses – three; city distributions – $169,360.32

Berrien County: Licenses – nine; county distributions – $508,080.96

Cass County: Licenses – four; county distributions – $225,813.76

According to the Department of Treasury, revenue was collected from 374 licensees among the state’s cities, villages and townships during the 2021 fiscal year. Some of the municipalities host more than one licensed retail store and microbusiness.

For the 2021 fiscal year, more than $111 million was collected from the 10 percent adult-use marijuana excise tax. In total, there was $172 million available for distribution from the fund.

Aside from the more than $42.2 million in disbursements to municipalities and counties, $49.3 million was sent to the School Aid Fund for K-12 education and another $49.3 million to the Michigan Transportation Fund.

In total, more than $1.1 billion in adult-use marijuana sales was reported for fiscal year 2021.

“It’s rewarding to see that the agency’s balanced regulatory approach is effectively protecting consumers while still allowing Michigan businesses to grow and thrive,” said MRA Executive Director Andrew Brisbo. “The funding provided directly to local governments – and the thousands of jobs created across the state – show that Michigan is leading the way in the cannabis industry.”