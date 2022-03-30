Dowagiac sends 17 to MYWAY State Finals

KALAMAZOO — The Dowagiac Youth Wrestling team had 17 grapplers compete in the Michigan Youth Wrestling Association state finals at Wings Stadium in Kalamazoo last weekend.

After taking 24 wrestlers to the MYWAY regional meet, Dowagiac advanced 17 onto Kalamazoo.

Brody Brewer was a state champion for Dowagiac. Finishing runners-up were Roman Paredes, Andrew Hartman and Ava Gillesby. Taking third was Cal Chapman, while finishing fourth were Markus Ottinger, Cameron White and Hunter Johnson.

Cinthia Villegas placed fifth and Easton Johnson and Rooney Olmedo placed sixth.

Also competing were Jacob Villegas, Peyton Williamson, Evan Saylor, Ryker Phillips, Oliver Olmedo and Rigo Gasca.