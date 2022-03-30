Dodd joins SMC Dance Team

DOWAGIAC — Hailey Dodd, of Niles High School and Green Dance Academy, has signed a National Junior College letter of intent to join Southwestern Michigan College Dance Team and coach Laura Odenwald.

She has 15 years of dance experience in many styles including ballet, tap, jazz, pointe, lyrical, modern/contemporary, hip hop, musical theatre, acro and clogging.

“Hailey is a wonderful dancer, leader, and teacher within our studio,” said Mary Green, of Green Dance Academy. “Her passion for kids and for the art of dance makes her a great mentor and friend to young students both inside and out of the dance studio.”

Odenwald wanted Dodd on her squad from the moment she saw her perform.

“When I first saw Hailey dance at Dowagiac’s Under the Harvest Moon festival, I knew I wanted her on our first team,” she said. “She is such a talented and versatile dancer. I am so glad that she has chosen SMC.”

The dance team will offer students an extra-curricular sport focused on performance while providing camaraderie and support. The team will entertain SMC spectators at SMC basketball games and in the community, while also competing at the national level through spring National Dance Alliance competitions.