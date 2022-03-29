Two Buchanan men sentenced in Berrien County Court

NILES — A Buchanan man was sentenced to prison Monday after pleading guilty in two separate incidents.

Michael Allen House, 29, of Andrews Road in Buchanan, pleaded guilty to false report of a felony, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of ammunition by a felon.

He was sentenced to two prison terms of 18 months to 48 months and one prison term of 18 months to five years respectively. He must pay $5,836.18 in fines, costs and restitution. The terms are concurrent.

The false report of a felony incident took place Aug. 31, 2021, in Buchanan. The possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon incident took place Jan. 31 in Buchanan.

Also Monday, another area resident was sentenced to probation and jail.

Marshall Dawayne Baker, 48, of Buchanan, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and was sentenced to 18 months’ probation, 60 days in jail with credit for two days served and $525 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred Sept. 9, 2021, when he threw a large heavy object at a woman.

Baker is currently in a wheelchair and said he faces having his leg amputated.

Defense attorney Scott Sanford said Baker has seven prior felonies. He called this incident a significant lapse in judgment and said Baker knows he needs to get help or end up in prison.

Baker also faces a drunk driving charge in Elkhart County.