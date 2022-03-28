Edwardsburg man sentenced to probation for stealing golf cart, other items

Published 1:08 pm Monday, March 28, 2022

By Debra Haight

CASSOPOLIS — Charles Eubanks, 50, of Garver Lake Road in Edwardsburg, pleaded guilty in relation to two incidents occurring last year.

Related to a May 10, 2021 incident in Edwardsburg, he pleaded guilty to breaking and entering a building with intent to commit larceny, conspiracy to commit breaking and entering, larceny $1,000 to $20,000, conspiracy to commit larceny $1,000 to $20,000, fleeing police and drunk driving. All but the drunk driving count were as a habitual offender.

He was sentenced to three years probation, completion of the Swift and Sure and Twin County probation programs and $2,950 in fines and costs. He has no credit for time served as he is on parole.

In that incident, Eubanks and two others stole a golf cart and other items and fled from police.

In a Jan. 23, 2021 incident, he pleaded guilty to malicious destruction of property $200 to $1,000 and was sentenced to $625 in fines and costs.

He must pay a total of $3,314.96 in restitution from both incidents.

“You did these offenses less than a year after being released from prison on parole,” the judge said. “You now have 13 felony convictions.”

“Your guidelines are for a minimum of nine and a half years in prison on the breaking and entering charge and a maximum of life in prison because you’re a habitual offender,” he added. “I’m amazed they agreed to let you go on Swift & Sure and that they would let you in.”

“Frankly, you could die in prison. I hope you appreciate that this is your last opportunity for redemption,” the judge said.  “You have to change everything about the way you think.”

More News

Buchanan, Sister Lakes breweries added to Give a Craft Beer Trail

Elkhart man found in Eagle Lake sentenced to prison for meth

Buchanan District Library looking for support to expand new tutoring program

Man sentenced for child pornography, resisting police and domestic assault, among other charges

Print Article