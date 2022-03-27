Simpson, McLaurin first-team All-Southwest Michigan

NILES — Nolan Wertanen, of St. Joseph, was named Wrestler of the Year by the area coaches to lead the All-Southwest Michigan Wrestling team.

Wertanen, is a three-time state champion. He captured the 119-pound Division 2 state championship this year. The Bears’ Taylor Misel was named Coach of the Year after leading St. Joseph to the Division 2 state quarterfinals.

Dowagiac’s Jordan Simpson and Brandywine’s Philip McLaurin were first-team selections at 112 and 215 pounds, respectively. They were the lone two wrestlers to earn first team from the schools covered by Leader Publications.

Earning second-team status were Niles’ Conner Pickens (112), Brandywine’s Gavin Schoff (152) and Edwardsburg’s Nathan Andrina (171).

Here is the complete All-Southwest Michigan team:

103 – 1. Vernon Riggins, Lakeshore; 2. Brady Baker, Lakeshore; HM – Marcus Lowry, St. Joseph, and Aaron Garcia, Lawton.

112 – 1. Jordan Simpson, Dowagiac; 2. Conner Pickens, Niles; HM – Caleb Mallory, Lawton; Kaiden Reith, Brandwine, and Noah Dahlke, St. Joseph.

119 – 1. Nolan Wertanen, St. Joseph; 2. Cole Lausch, Lakeshore; HM – Jonathan Nieva, Bangor and Jorge Rivera, Dowagiac.

125 – 1. Cameron Litaker, Lakeshore; 2. Landon Thomas, St. Joseph; HM – Dustin Mallory, Lawton and Drake Heath, Brandywine.

130 – 1. Caeleb Ishmael, Coloma; 2. Jack Sherman, St. Joseph; HM – Kyle Stampfly, Lakeshore, Dart Avery, Decatur and Isreal Villegas, Dowagiac.

135 – 1. Aaron Lucio, Lakeshore; 2. JJ Crall, Lawton; HM – Andrew Castelucci, Edwardsburg and Gavin Keller, St. Joseph.

140 – 1. Ray Woodall, South Haven; 2. Nolan Berglin, Paw Paw; HM -Kent Heppler, Lakeshore and Andrew Confer, Decatur.

145 – 1. Zam Thompson, Lakeshore; 2. Niko Martinez, Paw Paw; HM – Eian Nelson, St. Joseph and Colten Strawdermen, Edwardsburg.

152 – 1. Micah Hanau, Lakeshore; 2. Gavin Schoff, Brandywine; HM – Yazan Farham, St. Joseph and Julian Means-Flewellen, Niles.

160 – 1. William Bradley, Paw Paw; 2. Carter Cosby, Lawton; HM – Andrew Byerle, Lakeshore and Sam Rucker, Niles.

171 – 1. Jacob Halsey, St. Joseph; 2. Nathan Andrina, Edwardsburg; HM – Jason Bowers, Paw Paw and Zachary Wiggins, Decatur.

189 – 1. Gavin Boodt, Decatur; 2. Matthew Morris, St. Joseph; HM – Gavin Turk, Paw Paw and Brayden Zimmerman, Niles.

215 – 1. Phillip McLaurin, Brandywine; 2. Elijah Turner, St. Joseph; HM – Andrew Harris, Edwardsburg and Austin George, Paw Paw.

285 – 1. Eli Marshall, Watervliet; 2. Tanner Shugars, Decatur; HM – Gavin Parker, Paw Paw.