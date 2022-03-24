Sherry J. Byrd, of Decatur

Sherry Jean Byrd, 59, of Decatur, died peacefully Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in the comfort of her family’s presence.

Her life began Feb. 12, 1963, in Paw Paw, Michigan, the second of five children born to George and Shirley Perkins, Sr.

Sherry will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by two sons, Kenneth Jones, James (Jennie) Torbet; three grandchildren, Adrian Schultz, Sara Torbet, Jillian Torbet; two sisters, Anita Parish, Teresa Castaneda; two brothers, George Perkins, Jr., Frank Perkins; her boyfriend, Joe Wille and a host nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.

The family will observe a private remembrance.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.