Maureen K. Wilson, formerly of Niles

Maureen K. Wilson, 80, of Marysville, Ohio and formerly of Niles, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Heritage Senior Living of Marysville.

An active, longtime member of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Niles, MI, she taught at the church elementary school for over 30 years.

Born Nov. 7, 1941, in Southampton, New York, she was the daughter of the late John and Helen (Gilmartin) Kelly. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her former husband, Richard C. Wilson of South Bend, Indiana in May of 2013; a son, Timothy Wilson; and a sister, Helen (Kelly) West.

She is survived by her daughter, Kelly Wheeler of Columbus; 6 grandchildren; and a brother, John T. (Carol) Kelly of Walnut Creek, California.

No calling hours or services will be held at this time. A Memorial Mass is being planned at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Niles and will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are being handled for the family by Wilson Funeral Home, Mannasmith Chapel 621 W. Fifth St. Marysville. If desired, memorial contributions can be made to St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, https://www.osvhub.com/stmarysniles/funds, in memory of Maureen. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilsonfuneralhomesinc.com